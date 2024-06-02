This could be alarming: ‘Realistic’ military training at NJ airport
✈️ The "routine realistic" training runs June 3 through June 14
✈️ There will likely be additional noise and planes in the air and on the ground
✈️ The U.S. Military is planning the exercise
EWING — Trenton-Mercer Airport will be busier than normal for two weeks as it hosts military training.
The exercise, described by them as "routine realistic," begins Monday at the county-owned airport in the West Trenton section of Ewing. Activity will take place both on the ground and in the air, according to a statement from the county.
Additional aircraft including rotary wing aircraft will be included in the training which could last into the evening.
ALSO READ: Just after conviction Trump gets huge applause at NJ sporting event
Closed to the public, media
Unlike a full-scale emergency exercise training in 2023 involving numerous area first responders, fire companies and law enforcement, this exercise was planned by the U.S. military. It is closed to the public and the media due to "safety concerns," the county said in a statement.
Frontier Airlines is the only commercial airline with daily flights from Trenton-Mercer. The New Jersey Air National Guard also has facilities at the airport
There are approximately 85,000 take-offs and landings each year, according to the airport website.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
How to spot a Benny or Shoobie at the NJ Shore
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant