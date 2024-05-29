Stunning, historic NJ home of former U.S. president up for sale
NJ house is a National Historic Landmark
Home of former U.S. President
6-bedroom property listed for $6M
PRINCETON — A piece of history updated for modern luxury has been listed in Princeton — the mansion of former President Grover Cleveland.
The Sotheby’s Realty listing details the “award-winning restoration of 'Westland',” as dubbed by the Caldwell native-turned U.S. President.
Cleveland moved from NJ to New York as a child — where he rose to political fame and even served as NY Governor.
He was the country’s 22nd and 24th President — living at the White House from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.
Once done with his second term, Cleveland and his young family moved to this six-bedroom home in Princeton, built in 1856.
It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1965.
Westland — which is within walking distance to the Princeton University campus and Palmer Square — last sold for $4.3 million in 2015, according to a previous listing with Long and Foster.
Photos show the kitchen was then refreshed, along with most of the home’s decor.
The 1.57-acre property includes a renovated pool, covered porch and 3-car garage.
Inside, there are multiple fireplaces, seven bathrooms (five of them full) and a high-end kitchen redone in white cabinetry and natural marble.
