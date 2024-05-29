Stunning, historic NJ home of former U.S. president up for sale

NJ house is a National Historic Landmark

Home of former U.S. President

6-bedroom property listed for $6M

PRINCETON — A piece of history updated for modern luxury has been listed in Princeton — the mansion of former President Grover Cleveland.

The Sotheby’s Realty listing details the “award-winning restoration of 'Westland',” as dubbed by the Caldwell native-turned U.S. President.

Cleveland moved from NJ to New York as a child — where he rose to political fame and even served as NY Governor.

Pres. Grover Cleveland inauguration via Library of Congress (loc.gov) Pres. Grover Cleveland inauguration via Library of Congress (loc.gov) loading...

He was the country’s 22nd and 24th President — living at the White House from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897.

Once done with his second term, Cleveland and his young family moved to this six-bedroom home in Princeton, built in 1856.

It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1965.

Pres. Grover Cleveland historic house 'Westland' in Princeton (via Library of Congress at loc.gov) Pres. Grover Cleveland historic house 'Westland' in Princeton (via Library of Congress at loc.gov) loading...

Westland — which is within walking distance to the Princeton University campus and Palmer Square — last sold for $4.3 million in 2015, according to a previous listing with Long and Foster.

Photos show the kitchen was then refreshed, along with most of the home’s decor.

The 1.57-acre property includes a renovated pool, covered porch and 3-car garage.

Inside, there are multiple fireplaces, seven bathrooms (five of them full) and a high-end kitchen redone in white cabinetry and natural marble.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker