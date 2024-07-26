What should be done with accused seagull killer? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

If you are in your yard or basement and pick up a foul stench, it might not be a skunk. It might be a snake.

Some people say it smells like rotten cucumbers, others say it's just rancid.

New Jersey is home to one of the smelliest snakes. Unfortunately it is also the most common snake you will find in the Garden State.

Once again, Canadian wildfires are in the news. And some of my meteorological colleagues have been quick to ring smoke alarm bells for New Jersey, harkening those frightening images of choking smoke and hazy days from last year's crisis.

But let's hold on a second here. The smoke situation is very different this time around. While I can not say there will be "no" impacts to New Jersey's air and weather, it is very important to keep potential impacts in perspective and in check.

A man from New Jersey and his Florida girlfriend were killed in cold blood by the woman's teenage child who told police that she disapproved of her mother's dating age gap and reluctance to accept her transition.

Matthew Szejnrok, 22, and girlfriend Kelly McCollom, 41, were shot and stabbed by the 16-year-old girl on July 7 in the Palm Bay home they all shared, investigators said.

The bloodbath began shortly after the 16-year-old told the couple "welcome home" as they walked through the door, police said, citing the teen's confession.

TRENTON — A city police officer responding to a call about a possible gunman on Thursday morning ended up in the hospital after crashing into a building.

City officials said the crash was caused by an unlicensed driver speeding through a stop sign on the corner of Second and Bridge streets.

The collision sent the officer's and driver's vehicle hurling into a residential building. The crash caused considerable property damage and injured the officer, his police dog, and the driver, Mayor Reed Gusciora said

Lots of disgust from the public after a Cape May man was charged with animal cruelty for a deadly attack on a seagull at the Jersey Shore.

The 29-year-old has been accused of beheading a seagull at a popular Wildwood location.

On July 6, North Wildwood police were called to Morey’s Pier at 2501 Boardwalk Avenue, where witnesses said that a man later identified as Franklin Zeigler had decapitated one of the birds.

