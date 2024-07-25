🐍 A snake commonly found in NJ has a foul odor

If you are in your yard or basement and pick up a foul stench, it might not be a skunk. It might be a snake.

Some people say it smells like rotten cucumbers, others say it's just rancid.

New Jersey is home to one of the smelliest snakes. Unfortunately it is also the most common snake you will find in the Garden State.

Many snake species inhabit New Jersey

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey is home to nearly two dozen species of snakes.

Most are generally harmless and are not venomous.

Only two venomous snakes are native to New Jersey. They are:

Timber rattlesnake

According to the DEP, the Timber rattle snake can be found in the Pinelands region, mountainous areas in the north, and valleys near the mountains in the summer. They can grow to be 3–4.5 ft. long and have two phases: light and dark. Light phase rattlesnakes have lighter bodies with dark splotches or crossbands, while dark phase rattlesnakes are almost completely black. Timber rattlesnakes are endangered in New Jersey.

Northern copperhead

According to the DEP, the Northern copperhead is found in the northern half of the state, including the Piedmont, Highlands, and Ridge-and-Valley regions. They can also be found as isolated populations in Mercer, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties. Copperheads are shaped like an hourglass, with wider sides and a narrower back. They have keeled scales, which means each scale has a raised ridge in the center. Copperheads are a state species of special concern

For a full list of the snakes you will find in New Jersey, click HERE.

So, what's that smell?

Say hello to the eastern garter snake (Thamnophis sirtalis sirtalus).

The garter snake is the most common snake in New Jersey and are very active in the summer.

Highly adaptable, they live in a variety of habitats including woods, fields, meadows, suburban neighborhoods, and backyards. They do tend to like to live near water, but can also be found around steps, stone walls, and building foundations.

Garter snakes are active through about September when they look for places to hibernate for the winter.

This can be under your shed or under your house's siding.

Be aware: They do not hibernate alone. Dozens of garter snakes may coil together in the winter to stay warm.

But the smell?

Ah, yes. Many snakes can emit a foul smell, but the garter snake is particularly nasty.

Their rather distinct smell can enter homes, and can be difficult to get rid of.

The smell comes from a greasy fluid called 'musk,' which is produced by glands at the base of the snake's tail.

It is intended to deter predators. Aside from the smell, musk doesn't taste very good, so a predator may drop the snake and choose a different meal.

Cape May Point State Park Naturalist Matt Pelligrine recently posted a video of garter snakes in New Jersey, and included a warning about the snakes 'musk' and the danger for kids who try to pick up a garter snake.

"From a kid’s standpoint," Pelligrine wrote, "Garters are likely to bite if handled."

He also warned the snakes can poop and musk on a kid. (Or on you if you deicide to pick one up.)

"Trust me, I would rather be bitten! Snake musk has a clingy odor!"

