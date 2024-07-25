Trenton, NJ cop hospitalized after unlicensed driver causes devastating crash

TRENTON — A city police officer responding to a call about a possible gunman on Thursday morning ended up in the hospital after crashing into a building.

City officials said the crash was caused by an unlicensed driver speeding through a stop sign on the corner of Second and Bridge streets.

The collision sent the officer's and driver's vehicle hurling into a residential building. The crash caused considerable property damage and injured the officer, his police dog, and the driver, Mayor Reed Gusciora said.

The officer was hospitalized with a significant head injury but has since been released, the mayor said. The K-9 was treated for a facial injury.

The driver is in stable condition with small cuts to the head.

"Thursday's accident is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face every day in the line of duty," Gusciora said in a written statement.

"Officer Perez, who was en route to assist with a high-risk situation, showed immense bravery and quick thinking," he said. "Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover from this incident. We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our residents and will continue to support our law enforcement officers in their tireless efforts to protect us all."

Two families were displaced and placed in hotels as a result of the damage to the residence, but no injuries were reported while Trenton Housing responded to inspect the location. The crash is being investigated by the Trenton Police Department Internal Affairs Bureau, Trenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau Fatal Crash Unit, and Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team.

Other officers responding to reports of an armed suspect found juveniles with imitation airsoft AR-15-style rifles, which police confiscated without making any arrests.

