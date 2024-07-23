NJ man charged with killing seagull — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

CLIFTON — A truck explosion obliterated a sound barrier along Route 3 and melted the siding of a house Monday morning.

Route 3 was closed in both directions where the highway meets Route 46 and passes over Valley Road in Clifton after the tractor-trailer went up in flames around 9 a.m. The highway remained closed as of 11:45 a.m.

The front of the truck was burned beyond recognition. Several nearby homes have been evacuated, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County man is charged with running over a pedestrian and driving away, according to authorities.

Ganzalo Jimenez-Hernandez, 48, of Toms River was crossing the street in Toms River on Monday afternoon when he was struck by a Ford-150 pickup truck, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Police got to the scene on Route 166 near Old Freehold Road around 2:50 p.m. First responders took Jimenez-Hernandez to the hospital where he was declared dead.

However, officials say that the driver responsible wasn't there.

EDISON — A 37-year-old township man has been accused of stabbing a woman to death in her home on Sunday, where her son made the gruesome discovery.

Joan Franklin Polanco was charged with first-degree murder, in connection with the death of 37-year-old Edison resident Lizbeth Benitez-Rivera, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, Edison police received a 911 call reporting a stabbing on Horizon Drive.

A security breach this year compromised the personal information of millions of people who used Rite Aid several years ago.

The company discovered a "security incident" on June 6 after someone impersonated an employee to gain access to certain business systems. The breach was found within 12 hours.

The data obtained through the breach involved names, addresses, birth dates, driver’s license numbers and other forms of government-issued ID presented by customers who made purchases or attempted purchases from June 6, 2017, to July 30, 2018.

The company said that 2.2 million customers were affected.

A 29-year-old Cape May man has been accused of beheading a seagull at a popular Wildwood location.

On July 6, North Wildwood police responded to Morey’s Pier at 2501 Boardwalk Ave. for a reported incident of animal cruelty.

Witnesses said that a man identified as Franklin Zeigler had decapitated a bird, according to police.

