Hackers steal addresses, IDs of pharmacy customers in NJ

A security breach this year compromised the personal information of millions of people who used Rite Aid several years ago.

The company discovered a "security incident" on June 6 after someone impersonated an employee to gain access to certain business systems. The breach was found within 12 hours.

The data obtained through the breach involved names, addresses, birth dates, driver’s license numbers and other forms of government-issued ID presented by customers who made purchases or attempted purchases from June 6, 2017, to July 30, 2018.

The company said that 2.2 million customers were affected.

Report: Hackers demand ransom

In a letter sent to affected customers, Rite Aid offered a free year-long subscription to a credit monitoring system.

No Social Security numbers, financial information or patient information was accessed.

The third party was identified.

"We regret that this incident occurred and are implementing additional security measures to prevent potentially similar attacks in the future. We take our obligation to safeguard personal information very seriously and are alerting affected consumers about this incident," the chain said in a statement.

The company said questions can be directed to 866-0810-8094 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday through Oct. 15.

PCMag reported that a ransomware group called RansomHub claimed responsibility for the breach. It is threatening to release the information unless a ransom is paid. According to a screenshot of a message from RansomHub, the company was negotiating a payment but then broke off communications.

Rite Aid on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The Pennsylvania-based chain has been closing locations all around the country. Another six New Jersey locations closed in March as the store tries to get out of bankruptcy.

