Guilty Menendez can stay in Senate — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Canva Canva loading...

TENAFLY — A former biology teacher is no longer allowed to teach in New Jersey after having his teaching certificate revoked.

The state Board of Examiners revoked 38-year-old Christopher R. Icochea's teaching certificate for biology in a finalized decision in late June.

According to the decision, Icochea backed into one vehicle on purpose and then rammed another vehicle.

IRS Scam Warning Sign On Landline Phone AndreyPopov loading...

The Internal Revenue Service has issued an alert to New Jerseyans, and others across the nation, about a series of scams and inaccurate social media advice. These schemes have led to thousands of inflated refund claims during the past tax season.

The IRS is warning taxpayers not to fall for these scams centered around the Fuel Tax Credit, the Sick and Family Leave Credit, and Overstated Withholding, said IRS spokesman, John Fuld.

attachment-Menendez verdict loading...

NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has been convicted of accepting bribes of cash, gold and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen.

Over a nine-week trial, prosecutors said the New Jersey Democrat abused the power of his office to protect allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates, including his wife, through acts that included meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials and helping that country access millions of dollars in U.S. military aid.

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Washington. New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to charges against Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) loading...

“I reiterate my call for Senator Menendez to resign immediately after being found guilty of endangering national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system," Gov. Phil Murphy said minutes after news of the verdict.

"If he refuses to vacate his office, I call on the U.S. Senate to vote to expel him. In the event of a vacancy, I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve.”

Avraham Chaitovsky Avraham Chaitovsky (Ocean County Jail) loading...

LAKEWOOD — An infant died Monday afternoon after being left inside a vehicle on one of the hottest days of the year, according to the Ocean County Proseuctor's Office.

Prosecutor Bradley Billihimer said Lakewood police were notified about a child in cardiac arrest outside the Kollel Cheshek Shlomo on New Egypt Road around 1:45 p.m.

First responders were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the 8-week-old girl and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.