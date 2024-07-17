Guilty Menendez can stay in Senate — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ NJ school biology teacher loses job for violent hammer attack
TENAFLY — A former biology teacher is no longer allowed to teach in New Jersey after having his teaching certificate revoked.
The state Board of Examiners revoked 38-year-old Christopher R. Icochea's teaching certificate for biology in a finalized decision in late June.
According to the decision, Icochea backed into one vehicle on purpose and then rammed another vehicle.
⬛ NJ: Don't fall for fake tax credits — not from IRS
The Internal Revenue Service has issued an alert to New Jerseyans, and others across the nation, about a series of scams and inaccurate social media advice. These schemes have led to thousands of inflated refund claims during the past tax season.
The IRS is warning taxpayers not to fall for these scams centered around the Fuel Tax Credit, the Sick and Family Leave Credit, and Overstated Withholding, said IRS spokesman, John Fuld.
⬛ Federal jury finds NJ Sen. Bob Menendez guilty of gold bar bribes
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has been convicted of accepting bribes of cash, gold and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen.
Over a nine-week trial, prosecutors said the New Jersey Democrat abused the power of his office to protect allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates, including his wife, through acts that included meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials and helping that country access millions of dollars in U.S. military aid.
⬛ Democrats in NJ stomp on Menendez after guilty verdict
“I reiterate my call for Senator Menendez to resign immediately after being found guilty of endangering national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system," Gov. Phil Murphy said minutes after news of the verdict.
"If he refuses to vacate his office, I call on the U.S. Senate to vote to expel him. In the event of a vacancy, I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve.”
⬛ Baby in NJ dies after being left in 100-degree parked car, dad charged
LAKEWOOD — An infant died Monday afternoon after being left inside a vehicle on one of the hottest days of the year, according to the Ocean County Proseuctor's Office.
Prosecutor Bradley Billihimer said Lakewood police were notified about a child in cardiac arrest outside the Kollel Cheshek Shlomo on New Egypt Road around 1:45 p.m.
First responders were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the 8-week-old girl and pronounced her dead at the scene.
