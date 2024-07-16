Federal jury finds NJ Sen. Bob Menendez guilty in gold bar bribery scandal

NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has been convicted of accepting bribes of cash, gold and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen.

Over a nine-week trial, prosecutors said the New Jersey Democrat abused the power of his office to protect allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates, including his wife, through acts that included meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials and helping that country access millions of dollars in U.S. military aid.

As the verdict was read in court, Menendez, 70, looked toward the jury at times as he appeared to mark a document in front of him. Afterward, he sat resting his chin against his closed hands, elbows on the table.

Menendez did not testify, but insisted publicly he was only doing his job as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said gold bars found in his New Jersey home by the FBI belonged to his wife.

The conviction comes four months before Election Day and potentially dooms any hope Menendez had of campaigning for reelection as an independent candidate.

Menendez faces the possibility of a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced on Oct. 29. Of the 16 counts on which he was convicted, the most serious carry a potential prison sentence of 20 years.

His codefendants, two New Jersey businessmen, were convicted of the charges they faced as well. All three had pleaded not guilty. Another businessman pleaded guilty before trial and testified against Menendez and the other defendants.

Menendez's wife, Nadine, also was charged, although her trial has been postponed while she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

Menendez's 2nd bribery trial Menendez has the dubious distinction of being the only U.S. senator indicted twice. In 2017, a federal jury deadlocked on corruption charges brought in New Jersey, and prosecutors did not seek to retry him. Those charges were unrelated to the current prosecution of Menendez. In the 2017 case, Menendez was accused of selling his political influence to Dr. Salomon Melgen for vacations in the Caribbean and Paris, flights on Melgen’s jet and hundreds of thousands of dollars in political contributions. In return, prosecutors said, Menendez pressured government officials on Melgen’s behalf over an $8.9 million Medicare billing dispute and a stalled contract to provide port screening equipment in the Dominican Republic, and also helped obtain U.S. visas for the doctor’s girlfriends. According to prosecutors, Melgen essentially put Menendez on the payroll and made the politician his “personal senator." The defense argued that the gifts were not bribes but tokens of friendship between two men who were “like brothers.” Melgen was sentenced to 17 years in prison but was freed by President Donald Trump just before he left office in 2021.

The jury’s decision is a culmination of a lengthy investigation that included a June 2022 FBI raid on the couple’s home in Englewood Cliffs, a wealthy community just across the Hudson River from New York City. In the home, FBI agents found gold bars worth nearly $150,000 and cash, mostly in stacks of $100 bills, totaling over $480,000. In the garage was a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

A supervising agent testified that he ordered the valuables seized because he suspected they might be the proceeds of a crime. Stacks of cash, he said, were found stuffed in boots, shoeboxes and jackets belonging to the senator.

Menendez expressed some hope as he left the courthouse on Monday that the jury was carefully reviewing the evidence in its deliberations. In two separate notes, the jury had posed questions about the charges, including asking in one instance if unanimity was required to acquit “on a single count.”

“It’s obvious that the government’s case is not as simple as they made it to be," Menendez said before repeating himself. "It’s not as simple as they made it to be. The jury’s finding that out.”

During closing arguments last week, lawyers spent over 15 hours urging jurors to carefully study the evidence.

Prosecutors cited numerous instances when they said Menendez helped the businessmen. And they argued that his efforts to speed $99 million in helicopter ammunition to Egypt, along with cozy communications with top Egyptian officials, showed he was serving Egypt's interests as an agent.

Lawyers for Menendez insisted the senator never accepted bribes and that actions he took to benefit the businessmen were the kinds of tasks expected of a public official. They said he was simply carrying out foreign responsibilities expected in his role as Senate Foreign Relations chairman, a post he was forced to relinquish after charges were brought.

Menendez announced several weeks ago that he plans to run for reelection this year as an independent.