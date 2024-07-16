NJ governor, top Democrats stomp on Menendez after gold-bar guilty verdict

🔵 Gov. Murphy, others call for Menendez to resign

🔵 Senator maintains innocence, vows to appeal

Democratic leaders in New Jersey wasted no time in calling on U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez to give up his seat after a federal jury found him guilty Tuesday on all charges related to an international bribery scheme that involved gold bars in his home.

The calls for his resignation had begun before the trial, when salacious details in the indictment were released, but took on new urgency with the guilty verdict and a sentencing timeline that puts him in front of a judge before Election Day.

Menendez has protested his innocence and vowed to run as an independent in November after his party backed U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J. 3rd District, for the Senate seat. Outside the courtroom, Menendez said he would appeal, calling himself "a patriot."

Murphy: Resign immediately

“I reiterate my call for Senator Menendez to resign immediately after being found guilty of endangering national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system," Gov. Phil Murphy said minutes after news of the verdict.

"If he refuses to vacate his office, I call on the U.S. Senate to vote to expel him. In the event of a vacancy, I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve.”

Other Democrats also weighed in, including Cory Booker, who called on his fellow senator to step down.

Gubernatorial candidate and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop — a foe of Menendez in his home turf of Hudson County — showed no mercy in his condemnation.

"As we turn the page now, Bob Menendez‘s legacy is cemented as a permanent embarrassment to New Jersey as one of the most corrupt elected officials to ever serve in a state that has unfortunately had its share of bad actors," Fulop said in a written statement. "Menendez should resign today and allow us all to move forward.”

Andy Kim, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

"This is a sad and somber day for New Jersey and our country. Our public servants should work for the people, and today we saw the people judge Senator Menendez as guilty and unfit to serve. I called on Senator Menendez to step down when these charges were first made public, and now that he has been found guilty, I believe the only course of action for him is to resign his seat immediately. The people of New Jersey deserve better."

State Senate Republican Leader Anthony Bucco, R-Morris

“Today’s verdict is a sad day for New Jersey, and I personally take no joy in the conviction of Bob Menendez. This outcome, however, underscores the importance of upholding the highest ethical standards in public service and is a stark reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or influence.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

“This is a dark, painful day for the people of New Jersey.

“Representing people in Congress demands the public's trust. When any elected official violates that trust, it is a betrayal of the oath we take to serve the people who’ve elected us. Without that trust, our ability to do our work and perform our duties for our constituents is compromised.

“Senator Menendez was afforded his due process rights and mounted a full defense in a court of law, as every criminal defendant has the constitutional right to do. This verdict means that a jury of Senator Menendez’s peers, sworn to be impartial, reviewed the evidence and unanimously concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that he had broken the law.

“I call on Senator Menendez to resign. I originally did so last fall because of the severity of the allegations against him and how they shook the public’s trust. Now, with this conviction, the urgency for Senator Menendez to step down and for the governor to appoint a replacement has even more urgency.”

State Attorney General Matthew Platkin

"The conviction of a sitting United States Senator for bribery, extortion, and serving the interests of foreign powers, among other offenses, represents a sad day for our State and our country. The jury’s verdict also serves to underscore the importance of prosecutor’s offices - like the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District - who have the difficult but critical job of holding powerful people who abuse the public’s trust accountable for their misconduct. In my office, as in offices like it across the nation, we will never rest in our effort to hold power to account and restore faith in our government officials and institutions."

More from Gov. Murphy

"Today's verdict finding Senator Bob Menendez guilty on 16 counts demonstrates that the Senator broke the law, violated the trust of his constituents, and betrayed his oath of office. It also shows that in America, everyone – no matter how powerful – is accountable to our laws.

“Senator Menendez received a fair trial and due process of law as he was entitled to under our Constitution. I want to thank all the public servants who play crucial roles in our criminal justice system, including our law enforcement officials, prosecutors, defense attorneys, jurors, and judges. Their hard work ensured that these brazen crimes were proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and our nation is grateful for their service."