🔥 A devastating house fire in Eastampton Township killed 13 husky dogs, leaving a home destroyed.

🐕 Firefighters encountered hoarding conditions and struggled to rescue the animals as flames tore through the house.

💔 Neighbors say the homeowner bred huskies for sale; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

EASTAMPTON — A horrific scene in Burlington County on Tuesday, after more than a dozen dogs died in a house fire.

Eastampton Township house fire kills 13 huskies in Burlington County

The blaze ripped through a Cape Cod-style home on Smithville Road in Eastampton Township, killing 13 of the 14 Huskie dogs and leaving the house in ruins, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Firefighters face hoarding conditions during NJ house fire rescue

When firefighters from the Eastampton Fire Department arrived, they made an aggressive effort to get inside, Fire Chief Gene Oberfrank said.

One of the side doors was opened, and a couple of dogs ran out as firefighters were battling the blaze, but most did not run and perished in the flames, Oberfrank said.

More than a dozen Husky puppies were killed in a house fire in Eastampton Township on Tuesday (Screenshot from a video, courtesy of Fox 29 Philadelphia) More than a dozen Husky puppies were killed in a house fire in Eastampton Township on Tuesday (Screenshot from a video, courtesy of Fox 29 Philadelphia) loading...

Investigation underway after deadly NJ house fire kills dogs

When the fire was out, Oberfrank said the house was declared unsafe, and crews began tearing it down. During the teardown, 10 juvenile dogs were found, he told Fox 29. Two of them were rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

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