We are so fed up with scams that we no longer bother answering our own phones unless the number is already in our contacts. We automatically assume it’s a scam caller. That’s now our default setting. How sad.

We all know someone who’s been taken by one, one way or another, whether big or small. It’s no longer theoretical.

Yet when I read a report from app.com on a survey done by Self Financial, I was utterly blown away by how bad things have gotten.

Honestly, I think I’m going to do the rare thing of just listing the statistics without my words surrounding them, no editorializing, mansplaining, or pontificating. You’re smart. You don’t need my thoughts on this. These statistics speak for themselves.

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Exposure and Awareness

56.4% have been directly targeted by a scam.

32.2% did not realize they were being scammed afterward.

The Impact

97.3% of those targeted say scammers succeeded in getting at least some money from them.

$874 was the average loss.

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Where people are scammed

42.9% were scammed through a website.

5% through social media.

2.5% through a social media ad.

38.8% are scammed through traditional mail or in-person methods.

4.1% report being scammed over the phone.

Actions victims took

58.5% said they took action (such as contacting police or financial institutions)

48% partially recovered money.

43.2% fully recovered money.

55% said being scammed negatively affected their trust in financial institutions.

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Some victims do nothing

41.2% said they did nothing after being scammed.

Of those, 48.3% said they didn’t know where to report it.

46.8% cited shame or embarrassment.

Finally, one of my own. 100% of us should be more aware than ever of the bad actors out there and share this information.



Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt