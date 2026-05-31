I played NJ’s number 4 ranked public golf course, it’s worth it

It had been over a decade since I played Twisted Dune in Egg Harbor Township. And I’ll make sure I don’t go a decade in between rounds again.

It’s all you can ask for in a golf course. Hard, but fair. Immaculate conditions from tee boxes to fairways to greens. Gorgeous views on seemingly every hole. It feels like you’re playing in a desert.

The course let my buddies and me go out in a group of five, which was incredibly generous. They space out their tee times to keep up the pace of play, which every course should do. So many courses try to get as many golfers on the course as possible that it leads to a nightmare pace of play. Twisted Dune spaced them out so well that even as a group of five, we never had anybody within two holes of us.

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The course also gets bonus points from a sentimental aspect. I played here numerous times as a teenager with my dad and brother when we would vacation to the Jersey Shore. Those memories are incredibly fond, and they all came flooding back when I stepped on the property.

The par 5’s here are gettable, the par 3’s are difficult, and the par 4’s have a good mix of long and short holes. Every aspect of Twisted Dune is perfect. The staff was also incredibly friendly and made the experience that much more enjoyable.

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You’re missing out if you don’t make Twisted Dune your next tee time. They’re located at 2101 Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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