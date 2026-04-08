🔴 A New York-based company is opening in Hackensack to hire neurodivergent workers, creating new inclusive job opportunities in New Jersey.

🔴 Spectrum Designs plans to fill six positions initially, with potential expansion to 12 jobs next year.

🔴 The company will partner with a local nonprofit to provide job coaching and support for employees on the autism spectrum.

HACKENSACK — A Long Island-based company is seeking neurodivergent workers for a location it plans to open in New Jersey next month.

New Jersey jobs for people with autism coming to Hackensack

Spectrum Designs, headquartered in Port Washington, New York, with 90 employees, most of them on the autism spectrum, is expected to launch a site in May in Hackensack, with six positions up for grabs, and hopefully 12 next year, co-founder and CEO Patrick Bardsley tells The Patch.

The company, which makes customized apparel and promotional products like T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and pens, is looking to hire young people on the autism spectrum.

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Spectrum Designs, Port Washington, NJ (Spectrum Designs via Facebook) Spectrum Designs, Port Washington, NJ (Spectrum Designs via Facebook) loading...

Job training and career growth opportunities for neurodivergent workers

Employees will fill many roles, from design and marketing to warehouse fulfillment and administration. The company trains workers by pairing repetitive tasks with creative work.

Employees often begin as production assistants and move up in their roles over time, the Patch reported.

Spectrum Designs, Port Washington, NJ (Spectrum Designs via Facebook) Spectrum Designs, Port Washington, NJ (Spectrum Designs via Facebook) loading...

Nonprofit partnership to support workers with autism in NJ

The Hackensack site will operate in partnership with North Jersey Friendship House, in Oradell, a nonprofit that will provide job coaching and local support.

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