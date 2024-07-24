Bombs in his car?! What was this guy doing? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ New Jersey offers free one-on-one FAFSA counseling

studentaid.gov/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration studentaid.gov/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

If you are among the tens of thousands of students and parents in New Jersey who have been frustrated with the process of applying for college aid, help is coming.

Gov. Phil Murphy's office has announced a series of steps aimed at helping you complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Changes to the application process were supposed to make the process less confusing and easier to complete.

However, a botched rollout of new forms and application process have made it even more frustrating and difficult.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)(Canva) (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)(Canva) loading...

New Jersey has revoked the teaching certificate of a former special education teacher who will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for going overseas to have sex with children.

Craig Alex Levin, 68, was sentenced last year to 35 years in prison on charges including foreign travel to engage in sex with a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and distribution of child pornography.

The former teacher at Lower Merion High School in the Philadelphia suburbs traveled to the Philippines nine times between 2016 and 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Wawa gas station in Ewing, NJ Wawa gas station in Ewing, NJ (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) (Canva) loading...

FLORENCE — A woman who says she fell into an open manhole in a Wawa parking lot has filed a lawsuit against the company.

Courtney Barlow, 20, of Ewing, said she suffered permanent injury after the fall in the Route 130 store parking on Oct. 22, 2023, according to the lawsuit, which NJ.com first reported this week.

Barlow will have to spend "large sums of money for medical care and attention" and will be prevented from attending to "necessary affairs and business," the complaint says.

Douglas Emhoff and VP Kamala Harris Sept. 9, 2023 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch_Getty Images) Douglas Emhoff and VP Kamala Harris Sept. 9, 2023 in Washington, DC (Kevin Dietsch_Getty Images) loading...

The nation's first "second gentleman" could soon become the first "first gentleman."

And just like Woodrow Wilson, Grover Cleveland, Donald Trump and first lady Jill Biden, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris (now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president), has strong ties to the Garden State.

Douglass Emhoff grew up in New Jersey before moving as a teenager to the West Coast.

Emhoff was born in Brooklyn and was raised in Matawan with two siblings by their parents, Mike and Barbara.

He attended high school in Old Bridge before the family’s move to California, where her graduated from college and law school.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting 12/7/23 Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting 12/7/23 (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) loading...

Sen. Bob Menendez has decided to step down from his U.S. Senate seat.

The three-term Democrat submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday declaring his intention to leave the office, according to an announcement read on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

"The chair lays before the Senate a communication regarding the resignation of Sen. Mendendez. Without objection the letter will be printed in the record and spread upon the journal," Vermont Sen. Peter Welch, the day's acting chair said.

(Hamilton police/U.S. Attorney/Google maps) Townsquare Media illustration (Hamilton police/U.S. Attorney/Google maps)

Townsquare Media illustration loading...

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to having pipe bombs in his conspicuous car during a traffic stop in Mercer County.

Jeremy Giliberti, 52, pleaded guilty to possessing destructive devices in Trenton federal court on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Mount Laurel man had four pipe bombs in his car and a fifth at his home.

Giliberti's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Nasty, disgusting food sold in NJ that people actually eat From dairy to fish and even meats, these are just some of the foods sold in New Jersey markets that, for whatever reason, people actually eat. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.