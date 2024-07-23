😲 Former teacher flew to Philippines for sex with kids as young as 12

😲 NJ board revokes his teacher of the handicapped certificate

😲 Rated hundreds of girls based on age, performance

New Jersey has revoked the teaching certificate of a former special education teacher who will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for going overseas to have sex with children.

Craig Alex Levin, 68, was sentenced last year to 35 years in prison on charges including foreign travel to engage in sex with a minor, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and distribution of child pornography.

The former teacher at Lower Merion High School in the Philadelphia suburbs traveled to the Philippines nine times between 2016 and 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Each time he went, Levin had sex with minors as young as 12 years old.

Levin is serving his sentence at a federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire, according to prison records.

NJ teaching certificate revoked

The state Board of Examiners made the final decision to revoke Levin's teaching certificate in New Jersey in late June.

"Levin’s actions in engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, attempted sex trafficking, and possession and distribution of child pornography clearly demonstrate he is unfit to hold a position in a school system," the board wrote.

However, the decision is mostly symbolic; Levin will be 93 years old when his sentence is done in 2046.

Rated girls on age, performance

Levin was arrested in the Philippines by the Philippine National Police in May 2019, according to federal prosecutors.

Officials said he was caught trying to bring a 15-year-old girl up to his hotel room.

Levin regularly had sex with disadvantaged underage girls while in the Philippines. Some of the victims were hungry or needed money to pay for medicine for their families.

Police said they found several notebooks in Levin's room. The notebooks had the names of hundreds of girls rated numerically with the highest score being a 10.

Only girls under the age of 18 were given the highest rating. There were several girls on the list as young as 12 years old.

