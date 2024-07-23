Twitchy NJ man admits driving around with pipe bombs

💣 Mount Laurel man admits having pipe bombs

💣 Court filings describe him as odd, rambling, and twitchy

💣 Police found pipe bombs in a green Accord

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to having pipe bombs in his conspicuous car during a traffic stop in Mercer County.

Jeremy Giliberti, 52, pleaded guilty to possessing destructive devices in Trenton federal court on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Mount Laurel man had four pipe bombs in his car and a fifth at his home.

Giliberti's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Pipe bombs found in Jeremy Giliberti's car (U.S. Attorney's Office) Pipe bombs found in Jeremy Giliberti's car (U.S. Attorney's Office) loading...

Rambling and twitchy

According to court documents, Giliberti acted oddly when Hamilton Township police pulled him over for a traffic stop on July 26, 2023. He was stopped for making an unsafe lane change.

"The Hamilton PD officers observed that Giliberti made odd statements, and exhibited a suspicious demeanor, including mumbling his speech, rambling, avoiding eye contact with the officers, nervousness, smiling a lot, and making quick, twitch-like movements," documents said.

Police officers thought Giliberti may have been high and that they would find drugs in the vehicle.

Instead, they found a duffel bag with four pipe bombs.

Jeremy Giliberti (Hamilton police) Jeremy Giliberti (Hamilton police) loading...

All four handmade devices had pyrotechnic fuses and contained an explosive mixture. Two of the pipe bombs were encased in 5-inch steel pipes and the other two were encased in cardboard tubing and duct tape, prosecutors said.

Investigators found a fifth pipe bomb at Giliberti's home.

Giliberti admitted to making the devices but described them as quarter stick fireworks.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Joe Biden through the years A look at Joe Biden this century, from the halls of Congress where he served as senator from Delaware, to his time in the White House, first as vice president and then as president himself. Gallery Credit: Getty Images