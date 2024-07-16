Left in hot vehicle, infant dies in Lakewood — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Trump makes a powerful entrance to GOP convention

Just two days after a gunman tried to kill him, Trump walked into the convention hall with a bandage over his injured right ear as the singer Lee Greewood performed “God Bless the USA,” a regular feature of the former president's rallies. Trump waved to the crowd and pumped his fist in the air, a regular gesture that has taken on new meaning after he made a similar motion from the stage as Secret Service agents whisked him to safety on Saturday.

The crowd stood and cheered with delight at the sight of their nominee. Trump, who is rarely left without words, made no formal comments. But the sight of him said plenty, offering a palpable reminder of the former president's narrow miss from tragedy.

He then greeted his family before taking a seat between Vance and commentator Tucker Carlson.

A blood-soaked ex-president. A massive crowd ducking for cover. A shooter dead, along with an innocent man who was trying to protect his family.

With adults glued to their phones and televisions over the weekend, fishing for updates related to the Donald Trump assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, it's likely your children are aware that something very bad happened.

And they may have questions.

You're being advised to answer those questions — not avoid them — and make sure the conversation centers on your child's feelings, not your own.

EAST ORANGE — The state has revoked the teaching certification for a North Jersey English teacher after he made unsettling remarks to a female student.

Alim A. Hasan's certificate to teach English was officially revoked in late June by the State Board of Examiners.

A Division of Child Protection and Permanency investigation found he made inappropriate comments to a female student. However, investigators also found that Hasan did not sexually abuse the girl.

The homicide investigation of a woman who was stabbed to death not far from the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst took a turn with more arrests after body parts were found in garbage bags.

Gabriella Caroleo, 25, of Seaside Heights, was found dead near the intersection of Ridgeway Road (Route 571) and Hope Chapel Road (Route 547) in Manchester on June 27.

Police named Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester, as the suspect in the case. He was on the run for several days until a seven-hour standoff on July 5 at a Ravenswood Drive home in Toms River.

TRENTON — A father is dead after a shooting during an attempted carjacking, according to authorities.

Several onlookers saw the tragic incident unfold Friday night, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

When Trenton police got to the scene near Garfield and Farragut Avenues around 10:20 p.m., they found an overturned white Dodge Durango.

There were two children inside the SUV. They were still strapped in their car seats and safe.

On one of the hottest days of the year, an infant was left inside a hot vehicle in Lakewood.

The baby was found inside the vehicle on Monday. The vehicle was parked outside a Kollel, a center for advanced Talmud study, around 2 p.m..

According to the Lakewood Scoop, the infant has been inside the car for over two-hours.

Police did respond but have referred all questions to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. No details have been released about the infant, who may have left the child or whether there have been any arrests.

