😲 State board revokes teacher's certification

😲 Made comments including that student had a "grown woman scent"

😲 No accusations of sexual abuse

EAST ORANGE — The state has revoked the teaching certification for a North Jersey English teacher after he made unsettling remarks to a female student.

Alim A. Hasan's certificate to teach English was officially revoked in late June by the State Board of Examiners.

A Division of Child Protection and Permanency investigation found he made inappropriate comments to a female student. However, investigators also found that Hasan did not sexually abuse the girl.

It comes more than a year and a half after Hasan resigned from the East Orange School District effective Dec. 30, 2022. The East Orange Board of Education certified tenure charges against him but the charges were withdrawn after his resignation.

Hasan's comments were "unacceptable for a role model for school children," the Board of Examiners wrote in its recent decision.

East Orange schools Board of Education (Google Maps) East Orange schools Board of Education (Google Maps) loading...

According to the report, Hasan made the following comments to the girl:

😲 Said she has a “grown woman scent”

😲 Said that “[he] likes the f*** out of [her]”

😲 Told her she smells good

😲 Told her he loves her

😲 Called the student pretty

"Such communications by a teacher to his student are completely inappropriate, not what the Board expects as communications between a teacher and student. No student should have to endure such communications directed at them by their teacher," the board wrote.

Documents reviewed by New Jersey 101.5 did not say what grade the student was in or at which school Hasan worked.

Hasan has until late July to return his certificate to the state.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools with the worst attendance problems These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5