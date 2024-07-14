Father killed in shooting, attempted carjacking with kids in SUV

🔴 Father dead in Trenton shooting, attempted carjacking

TRENTON — A father is dead after a shooting during an attempted carjacking, according to authorities.

Several onlookers saw the tragic incident unfold Friday night, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

When Trenton police got to the scene near Garfield and Farragut Avenues around 10:20 p.m., they found an overturned white Dodge Durango.

There were two children inside the SUV. They were still strapped in their car seats and safe.

Police also found the driver, identified as Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodrigez. He had been shot several times.

According to Onofri, Cruz-Rodriguez was standing at the back of the vehicle and the trunk was open.

Suddenly, a stranger got into the driver's seat of the Durango and tried to drive off.

Cruz-Rodriguez then tried to get into the vehicle through the rear. Witnesses heard several gunshots followed by a crash.

He was declared dead around 10:39 p.m.

Mayor Reed Gusciora said that the young father was killed trying to protect his children, NJ.com reported.

“I urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist law enforcement in their investigation,” Gusciora’s office said.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the fatal attempted carjacking, Onofri said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chris Pullen at (848) 992-6436.

