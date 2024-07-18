Sonic booms and fireballs, explained — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) on May 13 in New York City, Question Mark on replacement (Alex Kent, Getty Images) U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) on May 13 in New York City, Question Mark on replacement (Alex Kent, Getty Images) loading...

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez has finally begun to talk privately of resigning after his conviction on federal bribery and corruption charges, NBC News first reported on Wednesday evening.

Menendez started calling his closest allies a day after a jury returned its verdict, according to NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin on X.

Menendez, however, denies that intends to resign and says he hasn't has such discussions with anybody.

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

WOODBURY HEIGHTS — A questionable dog death led to an investigation that uncovered illegal drugs.

Police became aware of a dog’s death on July 12 while at a grooming session at K9 Kingdom, which is owned by Trevor Hunt, according to the City of Woodbury Police Department, which provides police service to Woodbury Heights.

Part of the investigation involved a search warrant on the local business, but police described Hunt as being “uncooperative” at one point. The owner was arrested and is being held at Salem County Jail.

JulieAnn Whille via LinkedIn, Wall High School (linkedin.com julieann-whille, Google Maps) loading...

JulieAnn [Whille] Rizzitello via LinkedIn, Wall High School via Google Maps (linkedin.com julieann-whille)[/caption]A 36-year-old high school teacher already facing criminal sex charges faces new charges involving another student.

Julie Rizzitello, of Brick, resigned from her position at Wall Township High School shortly before her arrest two weeks ago.

She has been charged with new counts of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree witness tampering, for activities that law enforcement said began in 2017.

Fighter jet Fighter jet (Canva) loading...

The mystery sound heard all over New Jersey on Tuesday morning was likely the result of a sonic boom.

The sound described as thunder or a loud truck going over a bump around 11:15 a.m. occurred as a fireball was streaking across the New Jersey at about 38,000 mph. It first appeared over New York City before heading west, according to NASA.

The appearance of the fireball was likely just a coincidence.

AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The conviction of New Jersey’s senior U.S. senator on charges of bribery and influence peddling has only reinforced our image as “The Soprano State,” the moniker coined by journalists Bob Ingle and Sandy McClure in their book by that name.

Some of New Jersey’s most powerful men and woman have been taken down by greed.

Here is a list of some of the biggest corruption convictions in New Jersey’s history.

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff in 2024 A number of teachers and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested for alleged sexual contact with minors within this calendar year, alone. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.