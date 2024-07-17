NJ pet business owner arrested after dog dies at appointment

WOODBURY HEIGHTS — A questionable dog death led to an investigation that uncovered illegal drugs.

Police became aware of a dog’s death on July 12 while at a grooming session at K9 Kingdom, which is owned by Trevor Hunt, according to the City of Woodbury Police Department, which provides police service to Woodbury Heights.

Part of the investigation involved a search warrant on the local business, but police described Hunt as being “uncooperative” at one point. The owner was arrested nad is being held at Salem County Jail.

In the end, the search led to the discovery of drugs inside Hunt’s business, police said.

He was charged with resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

“I am not pointing blame on the pet owners at all. They trusted these people and you just cannot trust anyone these days,” said one Facebook user on the police department’s page.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Nick Cacciola at 856-845-0065 ext. 142 or ncacciola@woodburypd.com.

