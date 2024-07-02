⚫ The move is meant to prevent fraud

Following the passage of a state law and with a goal of reducing instances of fraud, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has announced that it is rolling out a new version of temporary license plates.

The new "temp tags" will have a different format than the current tags and print on a new form of paper that includes enhanced security features, the NJMVC said.

The new form of temporary registration will be phased in gradually throughout the summer, the agency said. So, for a period of time, you'll see both new and old temp tags on the road.

"Typically, a customer will receive a temporary New Jersey registration tag when they purchase a vehicle from a licensed motor vehicle dealer in New Jersey," William Connolly, NJMVC spokesman, told New Jersey 101.5. "The temporary registration tag is valid for 30 days from issuance and may be used to operate the vehicle until the customer can register the vehicle permanently and receive permanent plates for the vehicle."

The phase-out of the old format is expected to be completed by early fall. In the meantime, details about the new security features will be related to auto dealers and law enforcement.

The move adheres to a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in January that aims to do away with easy-to-fake tags on the road. And the new measure increases consequences for dealers and individuals who possess or issue fake tags.

Also, the law mandates the establishment of a vehicle registry for dealers to share additional information with the NJMVC. Officials expect the registry to launch in 2025.

