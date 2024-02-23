These NJ Shore towns are getting millions to spend on their boardwalks

⛱ 18 NJ Shore towns split $100M

💰 Grants using federal funds

🌊 Projects must strengthen existing boardwalks

State officials have announced which Jersey Shore towns will split a total $100 million in grants to build, repair and maintain existing boardwalks along New Jersey's coast.

The Boardwalk Preservation Fund uses federal dollars allocated to New Jersey through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Applications were submitted by the end of October, with projects having to meet at least one of the following requirements:

🌊 Boardwalk construction that adds new boardwalk components

🌊 Boardwalk maintenance

🌊 Boardwalk reconstruction

🌊 Repair of boardwalk adjacent structures (ancillary or appurtenant)

Projects submitted include replacing old and crumbling decking along boardwalks with resilient, longer lasting materials, expanding an existing section of boardwalk, replacing old pilings and boardwalk infrastructure and improving access and safety by building ADA compliant ramps and railings.

The following were announced as 2024 Boardwalk Preservation Fund grant recipients:

💠 Asbury Park $20 million

💠 Atlantic City $20 million

💠 North Wildwood $10.3 million

💠 Wildwood City $8.3 million

💠 Ventnor $7.1 million

💠 Cape May City $6.7 million

💠 Ocean City $4.9 million

💠 Seaside Heights $4.8 million

💠 Bradley Beach $4.3 million

💠 Long Branch $3.3 million

💠 Carteret Borough $2.4 million

💠 Sea Isle City $2 million

💠 Belmar Borough $1.5 million

💠 Brigantine $1.2 million

💠 Wildwood Crest Borough $1.1 million

💠 Toms River $1 million

💠 Keyport Borough $800,694

💠 Berkeley Township $448,125

Applications were scored on such points as detail of project description, objectives for funding, breakdown of phases and timelines, demonstrated ability to meet project deadlines, and identification of other federal, state, or local funds to match grant dollars.

Funding was prioritized to municipalities experiencing financial distress, by ranking projects in municipal distress measure order.

The Boardwalk Preservation Fund grant program is being administered by the state Department of Community Affairs' Division of Disaster Recovery and Mitigation.

All funds must be obligated by the end of this year and must be used by recipients by the end of 2026.

