Get ready for a better boardwalk at a New Jersey shore town near you
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is planning to help towns up and down the shore repair and upgrade their boardwalks.
During his State of the State address on Tuesday, Murphy said local infrastructure is the backbone of communities in the Garden State — “and in many towns along our shore that backbone is literally, made of wood.”
The governor said when he delivers his budget address next month, “I will propose a new Boardwalk Fund that will partner with our Shore towns and counties to make vital upgrades.”
More than just a place for exercise
Murphy said boardwalks are more than just places for recreation and exercise, more than just a space that connects a parking area to the beach.
“They are literally wooden Main Streets in so many ways, and they define their communities and support their economies as much as the sand and surf.”
The governor did not discuss any specifics pertaining to the Boardwalk Fund, but advised everyone to “stay tuned.”
ALSO READ: Murphy mocks DeSantis in State of State speech
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.