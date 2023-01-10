Get ready for a better boardwalk at a New Jersey shore town near you

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is planning to help towns up and down the shore repair and upgrade their boardwalks.

During his State of the State address on Tuesday, Murphy said local infrastructure is the backbone of communities in the Garden State — “and in many towns along our shore that backbone is literally, made of wood.”

The governor said when he delivers his budget address next month, “I will propose a new Boardwalk Fund that will partner with our Shore towns and counties to make vital upgrades.”

TSM South Jersey Atlantic City TSM South Jersey loading...

More than just a place for exercise

Murphy said boardwalks are more than just places for recreation and exercise, more than just a space that connects a parking area to the beach.

“They are literally wooden Main Streets in so many ways, and they define their communities and support their economies as much as the sand and surf.”

The governor did not discuss any specifics pertaining to the Boardwalk Fund, but advised everyone to “stay tuned.”

ALSO READ: Murphy mocks DeSantis in State of State speech

attachment-Economy 2 loading...

Video still from NJ Office of Governor Video still from NJ Office of Governor loading...

Video still from NJ Office of Governor Video still from NJ Office of Governor loading...

Video still from NJ Office of Governor Video still from NJ Office of Governor loading...

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.

PICTURES: Look Inside Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton's surprisingly humble former home in Nashville has finally sold, after many years on and off the market. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, purchased the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in 1980, and they owned it until 1996. It's been on and off the market for 12 years, finally selling for $849,000 in December of 2021.