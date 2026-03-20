🚨 Scammers posing as PSE&G workers are targeting NJ homes door-to-door.

🚨 Victims are threatened with power shutoffs to pressure quick payment.

🚨 Officials warn to never share personal or account info with unsolicited visitors.

Officials in New Jersey are sounding the alarm over a new scam that targets utility customers.

Scammers are now going door-to-door while dressed as utility workers, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said. Often, they're PSE&G impostors.

This latest ruse includes a threat that the utility will shut off service to customers for not paying their bills. However, the impostors don't work for the utility. They can't shut off service to anyone.

The same threat is also being made over the phone, whether by call or text. Scammers using these methods will include the victim's address in their pitch to sound legit.

A PSE&G employee reads the meters at a building, May 3, 2018, in Belleville, NJ. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) A PSE&G employee reads the meters at a building, May 3, 2018, in Belleville, NJ. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) loading...

How New Jersey residents can verify real utility workers

Officials say that if a PSE&G worker shows up at your door making these kinds of claims, demand their ID. All utility employees must carry identification and show it when requested.

If you're suspicious that the worker may be an impostor, officials say, don't let them into your home. The impostor may provide a phone number, but chances are you shouldn't call it.

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Instead, only call the utility's official customer service line at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734). A PSE&G representative will be able to verify whether a technician has been sent to your home.

Officials also warn residents to never provide their date of birth or social security number to an unsolicited call or door knock. It's also important not to share your utility account login or financial account information.

Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5