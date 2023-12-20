WILDWOOD CREST — The sale of a decades-old motel has paved the way for a massive beachfront resort that will convert two properties into one.

And public access should be ready as soon as this spring.

Madison Resorts, which purchased the Oceanview Motel along Ocean Ave. in 2022, announced on Tuesday that it's putting out $14.3 million to also acquire the iconic Royal Hawaiian.

The plan is to combine Royal Hawaiian and the former Oceanview, which are next door to each other, to form the largest resort in Cape May County: Madison Resort Wildwood Crest.

The potential future look of Royal Hawaiian in Wildwood Crest (Courtesy of Madison Resort)

Together, the resort with "two towers" will grant guests access to three restaurants, two pools, two fitness centers, and two rooftop event spaces.

According to Madison Resorts, which also runs the Montreal Beach Resort in Cape May, $7 million worth of work is underway at Royal Hawaiian, including updates to rooms and the pool.

When the Oceanview was acquired last year, the plan was to open a renovated property by fall 2022. Planned updates evolved into a demolition and rebuild project, setting the opening date back to 2024.

Oceanview Motel is phase one of Madison Resort Wildwood Crest. (Madison Resorts)

According to Madison Resorts, the portion of the project that took over the Oceanview should be open in early spring. The Royal Hawaiian portion is scheduled for an early summer opening.

The resort's website lets visitors book rooms now, with availability beginning on April 1.

