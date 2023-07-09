Power is back on in Wildwood, NJ after substation fire

⚡ Power has been restored to all Wildwood customers

💡 There may be brief interruptions in power as work continues

🎆 Fireworks rescheduled for Sunday night have been canceled

WILDWOOD — Lights and air conditioners are back up and running throughout Wildwood and Wildwood Crest after nearly two days of outages in the summer heat.

Power was restored for all customers throughout the entire island as of 4:24 a.m. Sunday, Atlantic City Electric said in a statement. It had been expected that power would be back for all customers around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

"We know this has been a challenging event for our customers and those who are vacationing on the island, and we thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked to restore service. We also thank our crews, operations teams and all the support personnel, including local contractors, who assisted in this effort," the utility said.

Crews work to restore power in Wildwood (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) Crews work to restore power in Wildwood (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) loading...

It's possible that customers may experience brief interruptions throughout the day.

"Additional brief temporary interruptions may be needed as Operators continue to balance customer energy demand across the system and as more permanent devices are brought back online. We will do everything possible to minimize any further impacts on our customers and the local community," Atlantic City Electric said.

Crews work to restore power in Wildwood (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) Crews work to restore power in Wildwood (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) loading...

Traffic lights, gas pumps, and ATMs stopped working throughout the island around noon Friday when a fire broke out at the Lake Avenue substation. For people without generators, air conditioners were largely useless as temperatures rose to the high 80s with high humidity.

Fireworks in North Wildwood on Friday evening were canceled and rescheduled for Sunday. However, Sunday's fireworks were also canceled and the next show is this upcoming Friday at 10 p.m., according to the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism Facebook page.

Any customers who may not have power restored should call 800-833-7476.

