All of Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, NJ without power

(WILDWOOD) – The entire island of Wildwood is without power because of a fire at a substation.

Atlantic City Electric said the fire at the Lake Avenue substation, that started around 12 p.m., knocked out power in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest as temperatures in the 80s and high humidity make it feel like nearly 90 degrees.

The utility did not have an estimate for full restoration.

"We are currently working to determine opportunities to reroute electricity to restore service safely," the utility wrote on its Facebook page. "We understand how disruptive this can be and appreciate your patience as estimated restoration times develop."

The outage means ATMs, traffic lights, and gas pumps are not working.

The City of Wildwood said that the Recreation Center is open as a cooling center.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

