NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:26a
|Low
Thu 12:31p
|High
Thu 6:50p
|Low
Fri 1:14a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:00a
|Low
Thu 11:55a
|High
Thu 6:24p
|Low
Fri 12:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:14a
|Low
Thu 12:07p
|High
Thu 6:38p
|Low
Fri 12:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:56a
|Low
Thu 11:59a
|High
Thu 6:20p
|Low
Fri 12:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:06a
|Low
Thu 4:36p
|High
Thu 10:30p
|Low
Fri 5:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 6:21a
|Low
Thu 12:31p
|High
Thu 6:46p
|Low
Fri 1:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 9:13a
|Low
Thu 4:10p
|High
Thu 9:37p
|Low
Fri 4:53a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 7:07a
|Low
Thu 12:59p
|High
Thu 7:35p
|Low
Fri 1:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:07a
|Low
Thu 12:09p
|High
Thu 6:32p
|Low
Fri 12:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:27a
|Low
Thu 12:26p
|High
Thu 6:57p
|Low
Fri 1:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:24a
|Low
Thu 12:15p
|High
Thu 6:47p
|Low
Fri 1:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 7:20a
|Low
Thu 1:12p
|High
Thu 7:44p
|Low
Fri 2:05a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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