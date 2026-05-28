NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 28

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 28

Manasquan Inlet (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature68° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:17pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:26a		Low
Thu 12:31p		High
Thu 6:50p		Low
Fri 1:14a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:00a		Low
Thu 11:55a		High
Thu 6:24p		Low
Fri 12:38a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:14a		Low
Thu 12:07p		High
Thu 6:38p		Low
Fri 12:50a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:56a		Low
Thu 11:59a		High
Thu 6:20p		Low
Fri 12:42a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:06a		Low
Thu 4:36p		High
Thu 10:30p		Low
Fri 5:19a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 6:21a		Low
Thu 12:31p		High
Thu 6:46p		Low
Fri 1:21a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 9:13a		Low
Thu 4:10p		High
Thu 9:37p		Low
Fri 4:53a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:07a		Low
Thu 12:59p		High
Thu 7:35p		Low
Fri 1:53a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:07a		Low
Thu 12:09p		High
Thu 6:32p		Low
Fri 12:59a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:27a		Low
Thu 12:26p		High
Thu 6:57p		Low
Fri 1:19a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:24a		Low
Thu 12:15p		High
Thu 6:47p		Low
Fri 1:12a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 7:20a		Low
Thu 1:12p		High
Thu 7:44p		Low
Fri 2:05a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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