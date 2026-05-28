Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 68° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:17pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:26a Low

Thu 12:31p High

Thu 6:50p Low

Fri 1:14a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:00a Low

Thu 11:55a High

Thu 6:24p Low

Fri 12:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:14a Low

Thu 12:07p High

Thu 6:38p Low

Fri 12:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:56a Low

Thu 11:59a High

Thu 6:20p Low

Fri 12:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:06a Low

Thu 4:36p High

Thu 10:30p Low

Fri 5:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 6:21a Low

Thu 12:31p High

Thu 6:46p Low

Fri 1:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 9:13a Low

Thu 4:10p High

Thu 9:37p Low

Fri 4:53a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 7:07a Low

Thu 12:59p High

Thu 7:35p Low

Fri 1:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:07a Low

Thu 12:09p High

Thu 6:32p Low

Fri 12:59a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:27a Low

Thu 12:26p High

Thu 6:57p Low

Fri 1:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:24a Low

Thu 12:15p High

Thu 6:47p Low

Fri 1:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 7:20a Low

Thu 1:12p High

Thu 7:44p Low

Fri 2:05a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds. A slight chance of showers late this evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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