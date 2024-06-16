An open letter to NJ teachers as we wind down another year

What can I really say? How is it the 2023-2024 school year is almost out? Maybe for some of you, it already is. Perhaps for others, the year never really ends.

As a parent of two grade-school sons, I feel it's important to take a moment and give a nod to all the incredible educators in the Garden State. Especially now as we prepare for another summer season.

One thing I can certainly say from a parent's perspective is this. Once again, you all did an amazing job with our kids.

Believe me, we know our children aren't always easy. It's tough enough keeping them on-task with homework assignments alone, never mind the countless other activities you do with them.

And yet, despite the ups and downs that come with the school year, you still manage to collectively advance these kids and help them grow. And for that, I am grateful.

I've said this many times before you don't get paid enough for what you do. If anything, teachers should have some of the highest salaries in the nation. You're shaping our future generations, after all. There are not many jobs more important than that.

As for my kids? Well, It's hard to think of where they came from at the beginning of the year versus now. And that wouldn't have happened without your support.

So as another summer season approaches, I hope you get to relax and take some time off. I don't care what some of those naysayers think, you absolutely should enjoy the next few months free and clear.

Go to the beach, go on vacation, and do whatever makes you happy. You deserve it. Thank you again for all you do and the care you put into our children each and everyday throughout the school year.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.