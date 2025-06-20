Well, we officially made it to the end of another school year. Summer break has officially arrived and students won't be returning regularly to the classroom again until after Labor Day in September.

As for the teachers? Well, what can I say? You once again got our kids through another year of education, and I myself can't thank you enough for it.

And while I'd love to be able to highlight every single teacher in the Garden State, there's one in particular that made a huge impact on my son. Not just him, but many students throughout the year.

ALSO READ: How a summer water toy sparked a NJ school safety alert

Unfortunately, this particular teacher was unable to finish the year out, having left the classroom toward the end of March. And although the reasons surrounding his sudden departure and retirement are uncertain, he deserves a public shoutout for everything he's done in the classroom.

Blue skies / smiley faces / happy New Jersey Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A special teacher

Mr. Filoso was a 4th grade teacher for my son's class. From the very start you can tell he was different.

He not only taught the kids, he got to know each and every one of them personally. On top of that, he genuinely cared about his students in a way you don't normally see.

A prime example is during school pickup. If he saw you, he would walk right over and start talking about how impressed he was with your child. Even the little things were highlighted that are often overlooked.

Benches in front of Lawrence High School Benches in front of Lawrence High School (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Unexpected departure

My son also couldn't say enough good things about him. And all this positivity showed in my sons grades. He went to school happy knowing his favorite teacher would be there.

That is, until he wasn't. For personal reasons, Mr. Filoso had to end his school year unexpectedly early and go into retirement, which left my son heartbroken. It took awhile for the school to pick up the pieces, but they eventually got there and found a sub to finish out the year.

The kids all loved him

As it turned out, our son wasn't the only one impacted by this. Both my sons classmates as well as those who have had them before were saddened by his departure.

Toward the end of the year, his class wrote thank you cards that got delivered right to his home. Almost the entire class of kids felt the same way about Mr. Filoso, which is a testament to not only what kind of teacher he was, but what kind of human being he is.

Thank you, Mr. Filoso, for having such an amazing impact on my son, as well as so many others throughout your teaching career. Hopefully we'll see you around town soon.

Thank you NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ Updated 6/19/2025 - A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. And please make sure to check back often for any any updates, including new or cancelled shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.