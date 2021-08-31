As new school year begins, here are each NJ county’s top teachers for ’21-’22
Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Department of Education have recognized 21 New Jersey teachers, one from each county, as part of the Educator of the Year program.
The recipients were revealed in a virtual ceremony Aug. 25, according to a DOE release.
"New Jersey's public schools are the best in the nation because we have the best educators in the nation," Murphy said on Twitter, repeating a quote from the release.
These teachers "ensure that our students succeed both inside and outside of the classroom," acting state Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan said.
The release said that each county's Teacher of the Year, whom their schools were encouraged to nominate, will be ambassadors for the state's public school system in the coming year. Nominees are expected to network with other teachers, and represent diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds.
From the 21 county Teachers of the Year, the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year is usually announced in October, and goes on to compete for the distinction of National Teacher of the Year.
Here are New Jersey's 2021-2022 County Teachers of the Year:
Atlantic County — Jim House, science, Egg Harbor Township High School
Bergen County — Kim Clancey, English/language arts, Ridge Ranch Elementary School, Paramus
Burlington County — Michelle Poolaw, mathematics, Hillside Elementary School, Mount Laurel
Camden County — Sonia Chugh, ESL, LEAP Academy High School, Camden
Cape May County — Lee Anne Tarr, kindergarten/social emotional learning, Cape May City Elementary School
Cumberland County — Samantha Johnson Boyer, pre-K, C.F. Seabrook School, Upper Deerfield Township
Essex County — Theresa Maughan, social studies, East Orange STEM Academy
Gloucester County — Lynne Bussott, second grade, Governor Charles C. Stratton School, Swedesboro-Woolwich
Hudson County — Kimberley Madalena, English/language arts, Washington Middle School, Harrison
Hunterdon County — Teresa A. De Sapio Diaz, commercial arts/3D animation, Hunterdon County Polytech School, Flemington
Mercer County — Brittany Thomas, fourth grade/vice principal, Robbins Elementary School, Trenton
Middlesex County — Melissa Vega, bilingual language arts, New Brunswick Middle School
Monmouth County — Alyssa Geary, special education & English/language arts, Red Bank Middle School
Morris County — Jonathan Dowler, social studies, West Morris Mendham High School, Mendham
Ocean County — Michael DeRiggi, Jr., fifth grade, North Dover Elementary School, Toms River
Passaic County — Tammy Cooper, English/language arts, Passaic High School
Salem County — Julie Knight, social studies, Woodstown High School
Somerset County — Darrin Wolsko, science, Watchung Hills Regional High School, Warren
Sussex County — Shawna Longo, music/arts integration, Durban Avenue School, Hopatcong
Union County — Dennis Dagounis, science, Roselle Park High School
Warren County — Faith Roncoroni, English/language arts, Phillipsburg High School
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.