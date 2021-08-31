As new school year begins, here are each NJ county’s top teachers for ’21-’22

Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Department of Education have recognized 21 New Jersey teachers, one from each county, as part of the Educator of the Year program.

The recipients were revealed in a virtual ceremony Aug. 25, according to a DOE release.

"New Jersey's public schools are the best in the nation because we have the best educators in the nation," Murphy said on Twitter, repeating a quote from the release.

These teachers "ensure that our students succeed both inside and outside of the classroom," acting state Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan said.

The release said that each county's Teacher of the Year, whom their schools were encouraged to nominate, will be ambassadors for the state's public school system in the coming year. Nominees are expected to network with other teachers, and represent diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds.

From the 21 county Teachers of the Year, the New Jersey State Teacher of the Year is usually announced in October, and goes on to compete for the distinction of National Teacher of the Year.

Here are New Jersey's 2021-2022 County Teachers of the Year:

Atlantic County — Jim House, science, Egg Harbor Township High School

Bergen County — Kim Clancey, English/language arts, Ridge Ranch Elementary School, Paramus

Burlington County — Michelle Poolaw, mathematics, Hillside Elementary School, Mount Laurel

Camden County — Sonia Chugh, ESL, LEAP Academy High School, Camden

Cape May County — Lee Anne Tarr, kindergarten/social emotional learning, Cape May City Elementary School

Cumberland County — Samantha Johnson Boyer, pre-K, C.F. Seabrook School, Upper Deerfield Township

Essex County — Theresa Maughan, social studies, East Orange STEM Academy

Gloucester County — Lynne Bussott, second grade, Governor Charles C. Stratton School, Swedesboro-Woolwich

Hudson County — Kimberley Madalena, English/language arts, Washington Middle School, Harrison

Hunterdon County — Teresa A. De Sapio Diaz, commercial arts/3D animation, Hunterdon County Polytech School, Flemington

Mercer County — Brittany Thomas, fourth grade/vice principal, Robbins Elementary School, Trenton

Middlesex County — Melissa Vega, bilingual language arts, New Brunswick Middle School

Monmouth County — Alyssa Geary, special education & English/language arts, Red Bank Middle School

Morris County — Jonathan Dowler, social studies, West Morris Mendham High School, Mendham

Ocean County — Michael DeRiggi, Jr., fifth grade, North Dover Elementary School, Toms River

Passaic County — Tammy Cooper, English/language arts, Passaic High School

Salem County — Julie Knight, social studies, Woodstown High School

Somerset County — Darrin Wolsko, science, Watchung Hills Regional High School, Warren

Sussex County — Shawna Longo, music/arts integration, Durban Avenue School, Hopatcong

Union County — Dennis Dagounis, science, Roselle Park High School

Warren County — Faith Roncoroni, English/language arts, Phillipsburg High School

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

