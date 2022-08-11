The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023.

These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE.

"These 21 educators are exemplary models of the kinds of dynamic teaching that takes place in New Jersey's classrooms," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "The quality of our schools is driven in no small part through the strength of our teaching workforce, represented by these County Teachers of the Year."

Individual schools nominate educators for this honor. Based on written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the top finalists, a panel of educators will choose one of these individuals as the New Jersey State Teacher. That announcement is typically made in October.

Atlantic County

Brenna Baker — Biology teacher, Absegami High School

Bergen County

Gina DiMaggio — English teacher, Lyndhurst High School

Burlington County

Sarah Sherman — English teacher, Rancocas Valley Regional High School

Camden County

Michael Weppler — Mathematics teacher, Winslow Township Middle School

Cape May County

Stephen Serano — Culinary Arts teacher, Wildwood High School

Cumberland County

Jennifer Carbone — Science teacher, ExCEL Program

Essex County

Kristen Dunleavy — Special Education teacher, Redwood Elementary School

Gloucester County

Lisa Dolby — English teacher/Teacher of students with disabilities, Delsea Regional High School

Hudson County

Ariel Babcock — Social Studies teacher/Media specialist, Weehawken High School

Hunterdon County

Brian Smith — English teacher, Delaware Valley Regional High School

Mercer County

Leigh Cline — Second grade teacher, Parkway Elementary School

Middlesex County

Leana Malinowsky — Second grade teacher, Private Nicholas Minue School

Monmouth County

Kimberly Grigoli — Kindergarten teacher, Spring Lake Heights Elementary School

Morris County

Andrea Ritacco — Business Education teacher, Whippany Park High School

Ocean County

Christine Girtain — Science teacher/Director of authentic science research, Toms River High School North & South

Passaic County

Emily Blumberg — Science teacher, Passaic Preparatory Academy

Salem County

Erika Knorr — Kindergarten teacher, Elmer Elementary School

Somerset County

Ian Evans — English Language Arts teacher, Hillsborough Middle School

Sussex County

Christine O'Brien-Mase — Art and Photography teacher, Sparta High School

Union County

Candice Testa — First grade teacher, William J. McGinn Elementary School

Warren County

Daryl Detrick — Computer Science teacher, Warren Hills Regional High School

