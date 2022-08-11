The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023.
These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE.
"These 21 educators are exemplary models of the kinds of dynamic teaching that takes place in New Jersey's classrooms," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "The quality of our schools is driven in no small part through the strength of our teaching workforce, represented by these County Teachers of the Year."
Individual schools nominate educators for this honor. Based on written applications, video submissions, and interviews with the top finalists, a panel of educators will choose one of these individuals as the New Jersey State Teacher. That announcement is typically made in October.
Atlantic County
Brenna Baker — Biology teacher, Absegami High School
Bergen County
Gina DiMaggio — English teacher, Lyndhurst High School
Burlington County
Sarah Sherman — English teacher, Rancocas Valley Regional High School
Camden County
Michael Weppler — Mathematics teacher, Winslow Township Middle School
Cape May County
Stephen Serano — Culinary Arts teacher, Wildwood High School
Cumberland County
Jennifer Carbone — Science teacher, ExCEL Program
Essex County
Kristen Dunleavy — Special Education teacher, Redwood Elementary School
Gloucester County
Lisa Dolby — English teacher/Teacher of students with disabilities, Delsea Regional High School
Hudson County
Ariel Babcock — Social Studies teacher/Media specialist, Weehawken High School
Hunterdon County
Brian Smith — English teacher, Delaware Valley Regional High School
Mercer County
Leigh Cline — Second grade teacher, Parkway Elementary School
Middlesex County
Leana Malinowsky — Second grade teacher, Private Nicholas Minue School
Monmouth County
Kimberly Grigoli — Kindergarten teacher, Spring Lake Heights Elementary School
Morris County
Andrea Ritacco — Business Education teacher, Whippany Park High School
Ocean County
Christine Girtain — Science teacher/Director of authentic science research, Toms River High School North & South
Passaic County
Emily Blumberg — Science teacher, Passaic Preparatory Academy
Salem County
Erika Knorr — Kindergarten teacher, Elmer Elementary School
Somerset County
Ian Evans — English Language Arts teacher, Hillsborough Middle School
Sussex County
Christine O'Brien-Mase — Art and Photography teacher, Sparta High School
Union County
Candice Testa — First grade teacher, William J. McGinn Elementary School
Warren County
Daryl Detrick — Computer Science teacher, Warren Hills Regional High School
