Why teachers’ conventions in NJ need a better schedule

Welcome to November in New Jersey, the month that makes no sense for the classrooms in the Great Garden State. As a parent of grade school kids, I can tell you the month of November is very fractured. And the big reason? The teachers' convention.

Now yes, there's also that other part of the month where we take time off to celebrate Thanksgiving, but that one's different. In that instance, kids should absolutely be out of school to spend time with family.

Thanksgiving, of course, occurs toward the end of the month. The teacher's convention, on the other hand, occurs early in the month. And in between all of that is usually parent-teacher conferences, which tend to lead to early dismissals or more days off.

When you put it all together, it just leaves the November school calendar a mess. Yes, Thanksgiving has to happen (obviously), and those parent-teacher conferences need to happen during this time. But the teachers' convention? Not really.

Look, I'll be the first to say I don't know exactly how those conventions go. I've never asked a teacher nor have I ever attended them, so I'm in no place to say if they're valuable or a total waste.

But what I can speak to is the teacher convention schedule. Why does it have to occur at the beginning of the month? Why not just move them to later in the month?

I have two suggestions. Either move them just before or just after the big Thanksgiving holiday and make it a weeks-long break. Doesn't that make more sense?

Just put them on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving and give the kids a full week off for Thanksgiving. I just don't see why that's so difficult to do.

As it stands now, classes are in session on Monday and Tuesday before the holiday, with Wednesday typically scheduled as a half day. The way they schedule it now is just so stupid.

And this is nothing new, either. I remember going to school back in the day and the teachers' conventions were still the first week of November. Why??? Move it already to either before or after Thanksgiving.

If after Thanksgiving should ever be considered, make them the Monday through Wednesday after the holiday weekend. To me, it only makes sense. Either just before or just after the Thanksgiving holiday and give the kids a full week off as opposed to the way it is now.

That's just my two cents, but as a parent, I feel that makes a lot more sense. As for whether we should have the conventions or not? Well, that's an argument for another day.

Let's first realign where they occur and take it from there.

