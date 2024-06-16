Wheel Of Fortune Live returns to NJ for one day only

A new era has arrived for America's game as Pat Sajak signed off for the final time on June 7, 2024.

After 41 years of hosting the show, it feels like both Pat and Vanna have become all our friends. Fortunately for us, Vanna will be remaining with the classic game show for at least the foreseeable future.

A game show that has arguably become more than just a game. And thinking about the possibility of Wheel Of Fortune not being around anymore is simply absurd.

Fortunately, that's not the case at all with Ryan Seacrest getting ready to take over when the next season debuts in September. Without a doubt, the game show will continue to remain as popular as it is today.

With that said, have you ever wanted to be a contestant and have that chance to spin the famous wheel? Or, maybe a duplicate of the famous wheel?

If you said yes to the latter, then there's good news for you. The Wheel Of Fortune Road Show known as "Wheel Of Fortune LIVE!" will be making a stop here in the Great Garden State.

However, as of June 2024, the show's website has only confirmed one stop in New Jersey happening later this year. Should that remain the case, then it's almost certain that this show will sell out... and fast.

Tour vs Broadcast

Now, it's important to note that the roadshow differs from the main televised show in one major way. You will not see Ryan or Vanna hosting it.

Outside of that, however, it's just as exciting as the real thing. And, you don't even need to travel out of New Jersey to be a part of the action.

According to the official Wheel Of Fortune LIVE! website, "Contestants are randomly selected from the audience to join our host onstage for a chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel, solve puzzles, and WIN incredible prizes like trips to Paris and Hawaii or BIG MONEY up to $10,000 in cash." Even the studio audience has a chance to participate between breaks.

NJ Tour Details

Again, it's possible another show may get added late in the year, but that's not definite. As of June 2024, the roadshow will be making only one stop in The Garden State. So if you want to be part of the action, you're urged to grab your tickets now.

"Wheel Of Fortune LIVE!" will be coming to the Carteret Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) the evening of September 24, 2024. More on ticket prices and purchase info can be found here.

Oh, and a little fun fact about America's Game. Did you know Wheel Of Fortune was actually inspired by the game Hangman?

