NJ Air Show takes flight Father’s Day weekend in West Milford

It should come as no surprise that New Jersey is full of events pretty much all summer long. In fact, even the lead-up to the summer season is jam-packed with amazing events happening all throughout the Great Garden State.

And of course, holidays are never an exception. In fact, that tends to be when New Jersey ramps up with events, leading to even more fun happenings right here at home.

So naturally, that's what one would expect when it comes to holidays such as Father's Day. And in 2024, there is no shortage of things you can do with your dad.

For those who like to experience amazing air shows, June has the perfect event for you. Just in time for Father's Day weekend is the Greenwood Lake New Jersey Air Show.

Not just one jam-packed day of action, but three spanning throughout the entire holiday weekend, including Flag Day on June 14. Here's just a sample of what to expect at this year's show.

Each day's performance begins with the National Anthem opening ceremony, followed by multiple performances heading into the night.

The Titan Aerobatic Team, R.J. Gritter Comedy Act, Coast Guard Demo, and a World War II Showcase Demonstration are just a sample of what to expect at this year's show.

And once the sun goes down, you'll experience even more amazing performances including a Twighlight Show beginning around 8:30 p.m. Then, stick around for a Full-Color High Powered Laser Light Show and so much more.

Coming to West Milford (126 Airport Rd) June 14, 15, and 16. Click or tap here for more info and to purchase tickets to the Greenwood Lake NJ Air Show this Father's Day Weekend. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 14, and at 2 p.m. on June 15 and 16.

