New Jersey is always full of surprises. Whether those surprises are good or bad, those are the things that make us such a unique place for others to visit.

Now if you're reading this and you're not from or familiar with New Jersey, here's a quick message for you. New Jersey is not the tired, polluted, rundown place that you think it is.

Sure, the area by Newark Airport and the New Jersey Turnpike might give the impression that his state is nothing more than a wasteland, which completely makes sense. But outside of that one spot, New Jersey is surprisingly beautiful and diverse, which makes it one of the best states for outsiders to visit.

This also holds true for outdoor recreation. Across the state are numerous locations for those itching to hit the hiking trails or cast a line.

And if you're someone who loves to fish, then there's especially good news for you. One particular New Jersey spot was recently named one of the top 10 best boating destinations for fishing and boating week across the nation (June 1 - June 8).

Congratulations to Atlantic City for being named among the best of the best for anyone looking to visit with their boat to cast a few lines.

Some of the highlights include access to the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the vast network of inland bays. Plus the combination of fresh and salt water is also a huge plus.

Even outside of national boating and fishing week, Atlantic City is a true gem anytime of the year for those looking to boat and fish (see the full list from Boat Booker highlighting all the top 10 boating and fishing destinations here).

READ MORE: Hidden affordable NJ Shore beach now open for summer 2025

New Jersey Fishing on a boat Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The 10 best pizza places in NJ according to our listeners Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The best sub shop at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.