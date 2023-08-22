Come to this Millstone, NJ fishing derby for a great cause
Don from Millstone called the show on Monday to tell us about his great event, "Play Hook-e," helping veterans and special needs kids and their families.
The Jersey Shore Vietnam Veterans of America, Cardinale Enterprises, Laurita Winery, Jersey Coast Anglers Association, & Operation HOOK It all getting together to sponsor a great family event.
On Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 9am-2pm at Lake Julianna in Millstone Township, NJ, all are invited for a day of fun and fishing.
Door prizes, hayrides, farm animals, free BBQ, free rigs, bait, and more!
Veterans/disabled veterans, active-duty military, disabled children and other special needs along with their families all fishing together.
The event is free but you have to register.
Please click on the link here and enjoy a day of family fun!
