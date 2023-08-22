Come to this Millstone, NJ fishing derby for a great cause

Don from Millstone called the show on Monday to tell us about his great event, "Play Hook-e," helping veterans and special needs kids and their families.

The Jersey Shore Vietnam Veterans of America, Cardinale Enterprises, Laurita Winery, Jersey Coast Anglers Association, & Operation HOOK It all getting together to sponsor a great family event.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 9am-2pm at Lake Julianna in Millstone Township, NJ, all are invited for a day of fun and fishing.

'Play Hook-e' fishing derby in Millstone (Photo via eventbrite.com)

Door prizes, hayrides, farm animals, free BBQ, free rigs, bait, and more!

Veterans/disabled veterans, active-duty military, disabled children and other special needs along with their families all fishing together.

"Play Hook-e" event in Millstone, NJ (Photo via eventbrite.com)

The event is free but you have to register.

Please click on the link here and enjoy a day of family fun!

