All up and down the Jersey Coast and in every bay and estuary in between is teeming with stripers. Striped bass are making their way up or down the rivers and bays and along the shoreline as they do every spring and fall. I had the pleasure of chasing after them on Wednesday afternoon in the Raritan Bay with Captain Tony Bartone of Ark Sport Fishing - NJ.

The bite has been happening in the later afternoon and evening and it's been ferocious. Fish up to 40 pounds and some even bigger have been caught on live bait (bunker), artificial lures like plugs and even fly rods. This run can last into June depending on the water temperature, the weather, etc. Lots of experienced fisherman have gone their whole lives without catching a striper. You need to know where to go and what to use, and be ready to go out at any time.

Hey New Jersey it's fishin' time!

