Two great fishing contests to take Dad Father’s Day weekend in NJ

There's just something special about fishing with your old man. Although I wasn't as into fishing as a child, that has certainly changed now that I have kids of my own.

I don't know if it's just me getting older and gaining more of an appreciation for the sport, or if it's more about me wanting to keep my childhood alive through my kids. Whatever it is, there's nothing like seeing the joy of your kids catching their very own fish.

I'm very fortunate to keep that tradition alive with my dad, who always took us out while we were growing up. What's different now is that my dad gets to play grandfather, and there's nothing I'm looking forward to doing more than heading out for a great weekend of fishing with my dad and kids.

And if you love to go fishing with your dad, then New Jersey has a great event coming up just for you.

This Father's Day Weekend, the Monmouth County Park System will be hosting its Freshwater Fishing Derby. And to be honest, what's better than fishing with your dad on the biggest weekend for fathers everywhere?

The event kicks off Saturday, June 17 at the Manasquan Reservoir in Howell, then again on Sunday, June 18 (Father's Day) at Turkey Swamp Park in Freehold.

Two fantastic days to spend with Dad casting out and having fun. And since it is a contest, there are prizes to be won.

According to the contest details, those who catch the three longest fish will be awarded at the conclusion of the contest. What's not to love?

And don't worry if you don't think you're good enough to compete as the contest is open to people at all skill levels. You can even take advantage of a special free hands-on fishing clinic that'll go over the basics before the contest even begins.

Fishing pole rentals will also be available but keep in mind those are in limited supply. In other words, once they're all given out, that's it.

Worms will also be provided so no worries about bringing your own bate. And since it is Father's Day weekend, the most important thing to remember to grab is, of course, your dad.

But with that said, the Freshwater Fishing Derby isn't just a Father's Day-specific event. Just because it's happening over Father's Day weekend doesn't mean that Dad must be part of the action.

In fact, anyone can participate if they'd like. The cost to sign up is $8 per person or $25 for a family of four. So if Dad can't make it, or if he's not into fishing, then no worries.

As for what you might catch? New Jersey bass is a good possibility. Here's a quick peek at where you might find them courtesy of Dennis Malloy, followed by registration details for the upcoming derby.

Although Dennis didn't have much luck that particular day finding the biggest fish, he does go over some tips that'll help you be ready. And who knows? Maybe you'll be the lucky one who hooks the winning fish.

The bass are biting in New Jersey fresh waters

Freshwater Fishing Derby Registration

It is recommended to preregister ahead of the event, but day-of registration will also be accepted.

Click here for more details on how to register, including more about the Monmouth County Park Systems Freshwater Fishing Derby happening June 17 and June 18 from 2 pm to 5 pm on both days.

Have a blast, and Happy Father's Day weekend to all my fellow New Jersey dads.

