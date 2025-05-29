If you're scratching your head on this one, you're not alone. Essentially, if you owe child support in New Jersey, you're not allowed to purchase a fishing license.

Yes, this is an actual bill in New Jersey. If you're behind on your child support, you cannot obtain a permit to fish. It's just that simple.

I know, it seems completely random. What in the world does fishing have to do with child support? Were there studies on this that show a link between dead-beat fathers to the joys of fishing?

Well, maybe not a study, but there is apparently data that backs this. And no, this doesn't mean the majority of fishermen out there are behind on their child support payments.

Thousands owed

According to a report from Shore News Network, there are a lot of dads in New Jersey that are behind on child support. How many? There are around 15,000 of them that owe "at least $1,000, with some owing tens of thousands" in child support.

And out of those 15,000 that are behind on their child support payments, there's a large enough percentage of them who go to obtain their fishing permits in New Jersey.

Seems random, but it does make sense. You have to pay for the privilege to fish and hunt in New Jersey to begin with. If you're behind on something as important as child support, why should you be allowed to spend on something leisurely for yourself?

Don't fall behind

Yes, it seems like an odd link, but if it helps catch dads who owe thousands on child support, then I'm all for it. Just know that not all men fishing out there are in this boat.

