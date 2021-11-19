Fall sunsets in NJ from the ocean are spectacular

We had the opportunity recently to take a boat ride late in the day on a chilly November afternoon. Leaving out of the Manasquan Inlet and heading south past Bayhead, Mantoloking and Chadwick Beach. All the jet skiers and pleasure cruisers are mostly gone this time of year.

The only crazy people out there on boats are striper fishermen and the guys in the commercial fishing industry. Several layers of clothing are required but it’s worth the trip. it’s a unique chance to see all the jersey towns from the other side. Driving down roads like Beach Boulevard or Atlantic Avenue or Beach Road through different jersey towns is a nice drive. But to see each individual town from the water it’s a really cool thing to do if you have a chance.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

