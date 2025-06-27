🙄 Customers complained about prices at Taylor Sam's in Bay Head

😮 A co-owner posted a TikTok video telling customers to 'f--- off'

😂 Dawn Spivak drops another F-bomb while apologizing on NJ 101.5

It has been a bizarre week on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning show, capped off by a restaurant owner dropping an F-bomb on live radio.

In my 34 years at the station, I can count on two hands the number of times I have had to "dump" a caller for saying a bad word.

This might have been my favorite.

Jersey Shore restaurant owner gets backlash for comments on TikTok

The co-owner of a Bay Head restaurant faced instant backlash for posting a video to TikTok telling customers to 'f--- off' if they didn't like her menu prices.

In the TikTok video, Taylor Sam's co-owner Dawn Spivak is seen reacting to an employee who had relayed the customer complaint about having to pay $40 for breakfast.

Spivak's reaction was less than sympathetic.

Dawn Spivak of Taylor Sam's restaurant Taylor Sam's co-owner Dawn Spivak received backlash for telling complaining customers to 'f--- off.'

(TikTiok@taylorsamsbrunch/taylorsams.com/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

"Did you ask them where they're standing? This is Bay Head, baby. Our food is double the quality and double the flavor. You can double go and f--- off," Spivak said.

The video was posted to TikTok by the marketing company hired to promote the new eatery. It was not well received.

On social media, the reaction was swift and brutal.

Co-owner Scott Spivak told NJ.com that there was "a miscommunication with our marketing guy" and the video should have never been posted.

Sympathy and support from NJ 101.5 listeners

While social media may have been unkind to Spivak, many callers to the New Jersey 101.5 Morning show were sympathetic and supportive.

A caller from Manasquan said she didn't understand why people took offense or why curse words are still banned. "Nobody cares," she said. "Kids hear worse every day."

Others said they were inspired to visit by Spivak's saucy language.

Kate, from Basking Ridge, told me, "Gotta love Dawn!"

"I may go there today!," Bob from Forked River said.

Dawn Spivak of Taylor Sam's restaurant Taylor Sam's co-owner Dawn Spivak received backlash for telling complaining customers to 'f--- off.' (TikTiok@taylorsamsbrunch/taylorsams.com/Townsquare Media illustration)

Another F-bomb

When producer Thomas heard from Dawn and told me she was willing to come on the air, I was excited to talk to her.

Humble and contrite, Dawn explained she was stressed out and trying to make a funny video, but admitted it was probably not the best decision.

She also revealed the customers who complained were also rude and abusive to her staff, and that's something this Jersey Girl just wasn't going to tolerate.

We talked about our shared experiences working in the restaurant industry and she apologized again if she offended anyone.

Then came this: "I was just trying to make a joke," she said. "I'm sorry. Now I'm f---ed."

Board-op Kathy immediately dumped the call (however, if you were listening online, you heard it).

Her linguistic faux pas only endeared Dawn even more to Morning Show listeners.

Dawn Spivak of Taylor Sam's restaurant Taylor Sam's co-owner Dawn Spivak received backlash for telling complaining customers to 'f--- off.'

(TikTiok@taylorsamsbrunch/taylorsams.com/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Another apology

Dawn called back a short time later and apologized for her apology.

It was the best moment of the week, we told her. No apology necessary. We all had a great laugh.

Could she please bring breakfast for the Morning Show staff, she asked?

F-YEAH you can, Dawn!

We can't f-ing wait!