What a striper blitz looks like off the Jersey Shore

It's a rare sight and most of us have never seen one happening in real-time. But if you're a fisherman and lucky enough to be in the middle of one, it's nothing short of exhilarating. We went out of Manasquan Inlet last week (11/16) and headed south along the beach.

We could see the birds working right over a small fleet of recreational fishing boats just off the beach at Bay Head and Mantoloking. As we pulled up in our boat we could see and hear the baitfish jumping out of the water being chased by striped bass. There were schools of peanut bunker all along the beach and heading south.

As the bunker moved down the beach the stripers would occasionally burst into a feeding frenzy. All you had to do was throw a live bait or lure into the fray and you were almost guaranteed to catch a striper. They weren't the big breeding 40 or 50 pounders you sometimes catch this time of year, but they were a lot of fun.

We weren't able to catch it on video, but about an hour later we heard a giant splash and were able to catch a quick glimpse of a thresher shark joining in on the feeding frenzy.

If you walk along the beach this time of year and look out into the surf up and down the coast you may be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of one of these great shows, put on by nature.

