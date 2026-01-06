As a Jersey girl, I’ve always maintained that one of the best things about our state is its food. We can argue with outsiders about pizza better than they can argue politics.

Now, a foodie site, lovefood.com, just named the best fast food dish in all 50 states.

Now we don’t care that Alaska’s is a reindeer hot dog (although that’s kind of sad), or that Pennsylvania’s is a cheesesteak sandwich not from Pat’s or Geno’s but from a place called Cleaver’s.

We just want to know what they named the best fast food dish in the Garden State.

Is it pizza from Pete and Elda’s?

Is it disco fries from a certain diner?

Might the Bagel Nook in Freehold have gotten some love for one of their colorful, creative, and delicious bagels?'

All fair, but no. Lovefood.com says New Jersey’s greatest fast food dish is found at The Committed Pig. It’s their pork roll sandwiches.

From the site: "The OG is a classic pork roll and cheese, which is exactly what it sounds like: fried Taylor pork roll with melty American cheese on a brioche bun.

"The more daring could go for the French Connect. That's a pork roll with Gruyère, hash browns, French mustard, lettuce, and tomato. Eggs are an optional extra."

The Committed Pig quickly caught on after opening in 2012 in Manasquan. That was followed by Morristown and Summit.

For all the accolades they’ve received over the years, now they’ve also been crowned as having the best fast food dish of all.

Also, how perfectly Jersey is it that it turned out to be pork roll?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

