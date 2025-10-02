Two upcoming NJ events you need to know about

Cigar Night for Autism

Earlier this week, we were joined on the air by my friend Vinny Ucci.

Vinny heads up a charity which raises money to help for adults and children with special needs. Inspired by his daughter Arianna who was diagnosed with autism after her third birthday, the group is now in its 10th year.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, hundreds will gather at the Venetian in Garfield for the annual cigar night.

Tickets include dinner, cigars and an open bar. You can buy tickets online.

I've been attending for the past couple of years and can tell you firsthand it's an A+ event. Arianna will wow the crowd with her singing performance again this year. Enjoy!

Harvesting Hope for Mental Health

Another event you don't want to miss happening in Manasquan this coming Sunday, Oct. 5 is the annual "Harvesting Hope for Mental Health" fall festival.

The event raises funds for the Samaritan Center.

My friend Jon Eckert joined us on the show to discuss the important mission of helping people battling mental illness. The team at the center helps counsel people dealing with addiction, depression, anger and a whole host of mental issues.

It's a good group of New Jersey leaders in the mental health space, and I hope you can help the cause.

