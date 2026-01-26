Love is in the air! Well, almost.

Valentine’s Day is a couple of weeks away, but you may be making plans now. Especially considering the romantic holiday lands on a Saturday this year. It lends itself more to a perfect night for a night out. A natural date night, if you will.

OpenTable did a rundown of romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Whether it’s the quiet ambiance and soft music you’re looking for or if it’s all about sharing the tiramisu at the end of dinner, here are some of OpenTable’s most romantic restaurants in New Jersey for 2026.

Nana's Kitchen Nana's Kitchen via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

1686 NJ-35, Middletown

This great Italian restaurant sounds by the name like just a family-friendly place, but look what OpenTable had to say.

“The dining area is often described as immaculate and beautifully decorated, creating a setting that's perfect for a romantic dinner or a special night out.”

d'jeet d'jeet via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

637 Broad St, Shrewsbury

Don’t let the name with the Jersey slang fool you. It’s said to be very nice.

“The inviting ambiance complements the exquisite food, making it the ideal spot for a romantic dinner, a lively gathering with friends, or a solo fine dining experience. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or just looking for a memorable meal, d'jeet offers a sensory journey.”

Scarborough Fair Scarborough Fair via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

1414 Meetinghouse Road, Sea Girt

This sounds like a place you won’t go wrong with.

"OpenTable’s 'Diner’s Choice Award' for Romantic. Now, if you Google 'romantic restaurants' and you are close to Sea Girt, NJ, Scarborough Fair Restaurant will be the first result! Scarborough Fair has the most unique, romantic ambiance in Central New Jersey. It is like no place you have ever been to.”

Blend in Main Blend in Main via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Blend in Main

152 Main Street, Manasquan

They’re all about the ambiance.

“Blend on Main is a romantic spot according to many reviews. One reviewer mentioned it's 'nice and romantic' atmosphere, while another appreciated the 'lovely and romantic ambience'. Its exceptional service, delicious food, and great ambiance make it a perfect place for a date night.”

Piccola Italia Piccola Italia via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

837 West Park Ave, Ocean Township

Food as good as the vibe.

“Piccola Italia is the perfect spot for a romantic evening. With its elegant ambiance, beautifully prepared Italian dishes and extensive wine list, it sets the stage for a delightful evening.”

Water and Wine Water and Wine via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

141 Stirling Rd, Watchung

If you’re looking for scenic, this may be for you.

“Charming ambiance and stunning outdoor views provide the setting to experience our steaks and seafood with Italian flair. We invite you to enjoy our celebrated new American cuisine in this comfortable and elegant atmosphere.”

Wherever and however you choose to spend Valentine's Day, don't ever let anyone tell you New Jerseyans are not romantic.