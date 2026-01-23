Valentine’s Day is coming up and it seems that love is in the air for New Jerseyans, at least according to this analysis!

According to a new study put out by Muse, Google data shows that New Jersey ranks among the top states for romance-related online searches.

The searches reflected strong interest in falling in love, the dating scene, and forming romantic relationships in 2026.

Romance-related online searches were strongest across the Northeast and Upper Midwest, where states consistently scored well above the national average.

In contrast, much of the Mountain West and Southwest lagged behind, showing lower levels of engagement with romance-focused topics.

As for the Garden State?

New Jersey ranked second in monthly Google searches specifically about romantic gestures and fifth in proposal-related terms, with wedding-related searches also trending above the national average.

New Jersey’s romance search activity is 44% above the national average

Overall we come in as the third most romance-related searches.

Love-birds in New Jersey have it pretty good, considering how much there is to do in our great state.

❤️ Valentine’s Day will be Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 ❤️

A walk along the boardwalk hearing the Jersey shore waves crash, our many incredible restaurants, a local winery visit, or a simple hike through our beautiful parks can all make excellent romantic Garden State outings.

If you want some more ideas for Jersey-centric dates, we’ve got you covered. Check these out:

