Comedian and actor John Mulaney is making a stop in New Jersey during his newest comedy tour.

He is known for his comedy specials, voice acting in the animated show ‘Big Mouth,’ writing on and hosting ‘Saturday Day Night Live,’ and performing on Broadway in shows like ‘Oh Hello!’ and ‘All In: Comedy About Love.’

You may also know him from his Netflix talk show ‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’, which he writes, produces, and hosts.

I think his movie ‘Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers’, where he starred as Chip, was criminally underrated, but you can decide that for yourself.

The Chicago native’s specials from previous tours include ‘New in Town’ (2012), ‘The Comeback Kid’ (2015), ‘Kid Gorgeous’ (2015), and ‘Baby J’ (2023).

For his next special, he will be in Atlantic City, NJ, to try out his latest jokes this fall.

Where to see John Mulaney: ‘Mister Whatever’ live in New Jersey

Mulaney will be performing his ‘Mister Whatever’ tour in Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

The show will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 9:00 p.m., with doors opening at 8:00 p.m. If there will be a warm-up comedian for Mulaney, a name has not yet been announced.

Having seen Mulaney live several times, it’s a pretty safe bet that it will be a fun, laugh-filled evening out in Atlantic City.

Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ.

You can purchase tickets for the show on Ticketmaster.

